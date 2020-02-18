CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Damon Dash Sues Ex-Wife Rachel Roy for Fraud

Dame is coming for his coins.

Source: Rachel Roy and Damon Dash Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week New York Spring 2008 – Rachel Roy Presentation at Damon Dash Enterprises Featuring: Rachel Roy and Damon Dash Where: New York City, United States When: 05 Sep 2007 Credit: Flashpoint / WENN

Damon Dash always seems to find himself amidst the struggle with lawyers. In this case, the Roc-a-fella Records founder is suing his ex-wife Rachel Roy for fraud.

According to Dash, Roy has been hiding cash that he feels he rightfully deserves, and he wants his coins. Thus. the lawsuit for fraud.

TMZ reports that Dash’s lawsuit states that Roy and her business partners “manipulated, diverted, misappropriated, transferred, concealed and embezzled funds.” Dash believes his stake in the company has been undervalued and that it has been making millions, so he wants his fair shake.

Dash was there and still married to Roy when her company was formed in 2008. However, he claims that starting in 2014, they started getting funny with his money. Dash claims a $175,000 payment was withheld that year and another $200,000 payment was held up in 2015. Dash also claims he had a verbal agreement with Roy that she would pay him $1M to buy back his interest in the company, but he claims she reneged on the deal.

All in all, Dash is suing Roy and her companies as well as a number of accountants and lawyers. Exactly how much he is seeking is to be determined because he wants to take a look at the finances to get a handle on exactly how much money he thinks he is due.

Roy and Dash were recently at odds over child support payments. In late 2019, Roy and Cindy Morales opted to sue Lee Daniels, who had promised to pay Dash a settlement, for the $950K and back child support he allegedly owed them.

Seems like the only people getting paid on time are the lawyers.

 

Damon Dash Sues Ex-Wife Rachel Roy for Fraud  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Damon Dash Sues Ex-Wife Rachel Roy for Fraud
 3 hours ago
02.18.20
‘Queen of Katwe’ Actress, Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Dies…
 23 hours ago
02.17.20
10 items
“It’s A Real B*tch Birthday”: Megan Thee Stallion…
 23 hours ago
02.18.20
15 items
You Feeling Steph Curry’s Baecation Pics With Wifey…
 1 day ago
02.17.20
15 items
Chaka Khan Gets Dragged Through The Fire Over…
 1 day ago
02.17.20
NeNe Still Refuses To Own Why Her Friendship…
 1 day ago
02.17.20
JJ Watt, Kealia Ohai Wed In Bahamas
 2 days ago
02.16.20
5 Reasons Why We Should All Be Excited…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
14 items
Was Aaron Gordon Robbed AGAIN At The Dunk…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
Kandi Burruss’ Old Lady Gang East Point Restaurant…
 3 days ago
02.15.20
15 items
Future Shares “Life Is Good” Remix Featuring DaBaby…
 3 days ago
02.15.20
Meet Jalaiah Harmon: The 14-Year-Old Behind The Viral…
 4 days ago
02.15.20
Couple Claims Choosing Sides In Cardi B &…
 4 days ago
02.14.20
Gayle King Accepts Snoop’s Apology, “I Understand the…
 4 days ago
02.14.20
Lizzo Is Unbawsed And Unbothered On The Beach…
 4 days ago
02.14.20
Vanessa Bryant Changes Name Of Kobe Bryant’s Mamba…
 4 days ago
02.14.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close