CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

G-Eazy Clears Up Rumors He’s Dating Megan Thee Stallion, “We’re Just Friends”

“We’re just friends.”-G- Eazy

28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party Sponsored By IMDb, Neuro Drinks And Walmart - Arrivals

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion had Twitter on fire last week after a video was posted showing the two booed up, but now the two have clarified that the video wasn’t all that it seemed.

On Sunday (Feb. 9) during a red carpet appearance at the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles, G-Eazy was asked about the viral clip that showed him repeatedly and intimately kissing the “Realer” rapper on the cheek while caressing her thigh with her legs wrapped around his waist.

”We’re just friends,” G-Eazy told People Magazine. A sentiment that was revealed by Megan last week after jokes began to fly over the two being an item.

”Lol alright nowww y’all got all y’all jokes out 😂 but I am not f*cking G Eazy,” Meg tweeted.

Although G-Eazy maintains that the feelings are only platonic, the release of his latest song with collaborators Tory Lanez and Tyga called “Still Be Friends,” have led fans to suspect otherwise. The single which centers around friends crossing over from platonic to friends with benefits, many think that G-Eazy used Meg as his muse for something more.

“I know you don’t do one night stands so I’m the closest thing/ How can we f— and still be friends though?” the song begins. “And if you ever f—ed a friend/ I’d be the closest thing so can we f— and still be friends though?”

G-Eazy later raps: “Backdoor to Oracle, f— it I’m home/ King of the bay, getting dome on my throne, oh/ Diamond in the rough, Uncut Gems/ She not my girlfriend though, we just friends.”

Megan was last romantically linked to rapper Moneybagg Yo, confirming her split from him in January.

Check out the “Still Be Friends” below.

 

 

 

 

 

G-Eazy Clears Up Rumors He’s Dating Megan Thee Stallion, “We’re Just Friends”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

G Eazy , megan thee stallion

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
G-Eazy Clears Up Rumors He’s Dating Megan Thee…
 4 hours ago
02.11.20
Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In…
 8 hours ago
02.11.20
Nicki Minaj Talks Kendrick Lamar and Reveals New…
 9 hours ago
02.11.20
School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student…
 10 hours ago
02.11.20
Meek Mill, DaBaby & Summer Walker Headline 2020…
 10 hours ago
02.11.20
14 items
The Funniest Black History Month Joke Tweets We…
 11 hours ago
02.11.20
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 : Day One
Dwyane Wade’s 12-Year-Old Child Will Now Go By…
 11 hours ago
02.11.20
Yella Beezy Facing Lawsuit Over Alleged Fight At…
 13 hours ago
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Johnson Signs With The…
 14 hours ago
02.11.20
10 items
10 Times Kelly Rowland Killed It On The…
 15 hours ago
02.11.20
Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018
Nipsey Hussle Documentary Directed By Ava DuVernay Headed…
 1 day ago
02.11.20
Power Season 6, Series Finale
Are You Watching All Of The ‘Power’ Spinoffs?
 1 day ago
02.10.20
7 items
All The Photos Of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 2020…
 1 day ago
02.10.20
Nicki Minaj Says She Was Bullied For “Yikes”…
 1 day ago
02.10.20
9 items
Dallas’ Stripper Takes Epic Fall From Pole, Cracks…
 1 day ago
02.10.20
Ari Lennox Apologizes To Gayle King, Takes Leave…
 1 day ago
02.10.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close