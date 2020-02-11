Access Houston || Love Bugs & Love Bites | New Orleans Politics

This segment of Access Houston we talk to Katy Barber, membership manager at The Health Museum. The Health Museum is having its first of its kind Valentine’s Day event called “Love Bugs & Love Bites a Valentine’s feast fit for foodies” that will be on February 14th. Love Bugs & Love Bites will feature crickets and offer something to everyone from foodies and wine lovers to those who are looking for something a little more on the adventurous side.

Our next conversation is with film maker, Tyris McKnight, whose independent documentary “New Orleans Politics” will be available on Amazon Prime on April 24, 2020. Tyris tackles the political landscape of NOLA from a historical perspective and a present one. New Orleans’ population is majority black, however, they control the bare minimum of the economics/resources. Why does this phenomenon exist? His doc will answer that and many other questions.

Thank you for listening and watching!