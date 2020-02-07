Common, Chance The Rapper Named 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Captains

Next weekend, the city of Chicago will play host to the annual NBA All-Star Weekend and beyond the big game between the league’s top stars and the dunk contest, the celebrity game is another highlight. Common and Chance The Rapper have been named captains of their respective teams for the fun-filled competition.

As reported by the Chicago Tribune, the rosters for the Celebrity All-Star Game were rolled out earlier this week and it was announced that Chicago native and sports journalist Michael Wilbon and ESPN host Stephen A. Smith will be calling the plays, or at the very least putting players into the game.

Wilbon, who is coaching the home squad, will have Common, Hannibal Burress, and Jidenna. Smith will have Chance, Quavo, and Lil Rel Howery. Quentin Richardson, who is enjoying a post-retirement career as a podcaster, will also play on Wilbon’s squad. He’ll be taking on his Knuckleheads podcast partner, Darius Miles who will suit up for Smith.

On paper, the advantage goes to the home team as Common proved he could hoop in the Queen Latifah film, Just Wright. But, folks should know that Quavo is no slouch on the court as well despite his slight frame.

Check out the full rosters courtesy of the Tribune below.

Team Stephen A. (Away)

Captain: Chance the Rapper (rapper)

Quavo (rapper)

Taylor Bennett (rapper)

LaRoyce Hawkins (actor, “Chicago P.D.”)

Anthony “Spice” Adams (former Bears defensive tackle)

Marc Lasry (Bucks co-owner)

Ronnie 2K (2K Sports marketing director)

Katelyn Ohashi (gymnast)

Lil Rel Howery (actor, comedian)

A’ja Wilson (WNBA player)

Darius Miles (former NBA player)

Team Wilbon (Home)

Captain: Common (rapper)

Bad Bunny (recording artist)

Hannibal Buress (actor, comedian)

Kane Brown (recording artist)

Jon Batiste (musician, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” bandleader)

Alex Moffat (actor and comedian, “Saturday Night Live”)

Jose Andres (Chef)

Famous Los (comedian, social media influencer)

Jidenna (recording artist)

Chelsea Gray (WNBA player)

Quentin Richardson (former NBA, DePaul and Young player)

