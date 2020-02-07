Snoop Dogg Explains Why He Went In On Gayle King [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Snoop Dogg posted a video on Instagram reacting to Gayle King’s interview with Lisa Leslie, and it went viral.

The problem with the interview was Gayle questioning Lisa about charges against the late Kobe Bryant, that were dismissed in 2003.

We talked to Snoop this morning, and he told us how we can help Kobe’s wife Vanessa and her daughters, described the feeling in Los Angeles, and explained why he felt like he needed to call Gayle King out for what she did.

What do you think about Snoop’s comments??

