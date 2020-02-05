Man Charged With Capital Murder In Shooting Death Of Two Sisters At Texas A&M-Commerce

The ex-boyfriend of one of two sisters shot and killed at a residence hall on Monday was arrested and charged with capital murder.

Texas A&M University-Commerce police said 21-year-old Jacques Smith was in custody and is believed to have fatally shot and killed his 20-year-old ex-girlfriend Abbaney Matts, her 2-year-old son and her 19-year-old sister Deja Matts inside the residence hall where Deja lived.

Smith was free on bond according to local outlets related to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. Abbaney Matts filed the report against Smith. Per Garland police, Abbaney said that Smith assaulted her on Jan. 27 with a frying pan, lamp and then pulled out a knife before leaving the residence. She reported injuries to the right side of her head, her eyes and had red marks and abrasions after the alleged attack.

Smith was arrested and was freed on Jan. 29 after posting a $15,000 bond.

A suspect has been arrested on the charge of capital murder in connection with the shootings that occurred on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce this week. The suspect is 21-year-old Jacques Dshawn Smith. Smith is not a student at A&M-Commerce. He is believed to be the — @TAMUCUPD (@tamucupd) February 4, 2020

“I think it was a coward move. I mean that someone would do something like that. My daughters were fun, uplifting, they had plenty of friends. Nice folks. Know what I’m saying. They took both my daughters,” Timothy Matts, the girls’ father said.

Smith is also charged in the shooting death of a man in Denton, Texas back in December.

The Matts sisters were best friends, according to their father. Abbaney had driven her sister back to the school and had decided to spend the night after a big family gathering over the weekend.

The community is still reeling after a Halloween shooting off-campus at a party that left two dead. No suspect has been charged in those slayings. One individual was charged but he was eventually cleared of any wrongdoing.

Man Charged With Capital Murder In Shooting Death Of Two Sisters At Texas A&M-Commerce was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: