CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Wendy Williams Is Tired Of Being Made Fun Of Because Of Her Medical Issues

The Internets have no love Queen.

Wendy Williams

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

In 2019 Wendy Williams asked the public for some privacy while she sorted out her marital problems. Now in 2020 she is asking for more compassion when it comes to her health issues.

Page Six is reporting that the media mogul asking the masses to lay off her looks. To hear her tell it folks are still coming for her neck when it comes to her personal appearance. On Friday, January 31 she took to Instagram Live to shut down the negative commentary.

“Stop asking me about the cankles, I have lymphedema,” she exclaimed. “Stop asking me why I wear sneakers, I have lymphedema. Stop asking me why my eyes bulge, I’ve got Graves’ disease. Stop asking me, like, dumb mess! Can we connect on a more cerebral level?” she rhetorically asked.

In July 2019 the New Jersey native revealed that she suffers from the lymphatic obstruction which results swelling in an arm or leg that may be accompanied by pain or discomfort. In her situation it makes her ankles to enlarge. To combat the discomfort she uses a lymphedema machine everyday for 45 minutes.

Most recently it was discovered that Wendy has finalized her divorce from her former husband Kelvin Hunter. According to the reports he fathered a child with his side chick of many years. You can see her spill tea on it below.

Photo: PNP/WENN.com

Wendy Williams Is Tired Of Being Made Fun Of Because Of Her Medical Issues  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Wendy Williams Is Tired Of Being Made Fun…
 2 hours ago
02.04.20
Lil Wayne Channels Lenny Kravitz For Robotic Debut…
 18 hours ago
02.03.20
Future Sues His Own Alleged Baby Mama For…
 18 hours ago
02.03.20
4 itemsUS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARDS-MTV-VMA
Meet The Parents: Safaree, Erica Mena Welcome Baby…
 19 hours ago
02.03.20
Rapper Sentenced To 99 Years For Putting Hit…
 19 hours ago
02.03.20
5 Real Life Black Heroes We Should All…
 23 hours ago
02.03.20
‘The Game’ Reboot No Longer Happening On The…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
15 items
G-Eazy Kissing On Megan Thee Stallion Has The…
 1 day ago
02.04.20
Jay-Z & Beyoncé Sit Down During Super Bowl…
 2 days ago
02.03.20
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 2 days ago
02.03.20
9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl…
 2 days ago
02.02.20
Peter Gunz Is The New Host Of ‘Cheaters’?
 2 days ago
02.02.20
Roc Nation Everything: Jay-Z Defends NFL Partnership In…
 2 days ago
02.02.20
Fugees Rapper Pras Owes $127K In Child Support,…
 2 days ago
02.02.20
Boosie Badazz Takes Plea Deal In Georgia Weed…
 2 days ago
02.02.20
Ludacris Blesses A High School With Brand New…
 3 days ago
02.01.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close