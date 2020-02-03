Access Houston || Robert Harper II | Mangrove Community

This segment of Access Houston welcomes back friend to the show and founder of Live on Purpose, Minister Robert Harper II. Robert is back on the show to talk about his new book, “Talk To Yourself – It Might Be the Best Conversation You Have All Day.” He also touches on overcoming negative thoughts, changing your mindset, and setting dreams and goals.

Our next conversation is with Carl Ward of the Mangrove Community. Carl brought one of his young soldiers, Quinton Brown, to talk about how he wanted to be down with Mangrove and wanted to make a change in other young people’s lives. We also discuss Mangrove Community’s #iVote Campaign, gentrification, and NACA.

Thank you so much for listening and watching!