Kenya Moore Hints Her Marc Daly Marriage Might Be Back On [VIDEO]

Kenya Moore might continue to be Mrs. Marc Daly after all.

As previously reported, Kenya and her husband announced in September that they were splitting and Kenya’s since called their marriage “toxic” even noting that Marc bailed on an anniversary Turks and Caicos trip leaving Kenya to celebrate it alone with baby Brooklyn.

Now, however, Kenya’s saying that she’s open to reconciling with Marc.

Kenya was a guest on “The Real” this week and she told the hosts that as RHOA continues to air, Marc might be having a change of heart.

“I think the first thing is to put the child first,” said Kenya. “I think Marc watching the show – we shot at like six months ago. I think he’s seeing himself and some of the things,” Kenya added. “We haven’t gotten along then, but we are getting along amazing now.”

Kenya also said flat out that she’s open to reconciling with her estranged husband after counseling and working on communication.

“Yeah, I think so,” said Kenya. “I think that with counseling and really working on the relationship and being vulnerable, being honest, you know, just keeping it real, I think the breakdown happened when we stop communicating effectively. It just turned a corner and then just got really hard. “

There might be some validity to Kenya’s claims that Marc could be considering working on their marriage, he was seen on her Instagram celebrating baby Brooklyn’s first birthday by her side.

Do you think Kenya and her husband will reconcile? See a clip of her on “The Real” on the next page.

