Nicki Minaj teased her return to social media earlier this week when she posted on her Instastories for the first time in weeks. The Megatron rapper kept her word and posted a photo on IG showing off a slimmer frame and pink hair.
In the two-slide series, Nicki rocked a grey catsuit, strappy sandals and a clear LV bag and posed with her new husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty.
On top of hinting that she’s working on new music, the rapstress announced she’ll be a guest on Ru Paul’s Drag Race.
“In the epic premiere, the hip hop icon will make a surprise debut on the runway as thirteen new drag queens enter the competition for a chance to win $100,000 and the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar,” reads an official press release.
Season 12 premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on Friday, February 28th at 8:00 PM ET/PT on VH1.
Nicki Minaj Shows Off Slimmer Frame On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com