Ciara Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Ciara Russell wilson nike sports awards

Source: Getty

Congrats are in order for Ciara and Russell Wilson! The couple announced on Thursday that Ciara is indeed pregnant with their second child and her third child overall.

Ciara posted an image on social media with the simple caption of “Number 3” as she stood on a rock with her baby bump in full glow.

The baby would be the second for the Wilson family following the birth of daughter Sienna in 2017. Ciara has a son, Future Wilburn from her previous relationship with Future.

Congrats Cici!

Ciara Reveals She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3
