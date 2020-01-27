CLOSE
Access Houston || C3 Women’s Network | RBRW Sex Trafficking

Access Houston Jan. 26th, 2020

Source: KG Smooth / KBXX

This segment of Access Houston welcomes Mrs. Donna Marshall-Payne, a.k.a., Mrs. Donna, founder of C3 Women’s Network Houston. Mrs. Donna tells us about the history and mission of C3 Women’s Network Houston, their B.E.E. (Business Education Expo), and pre-planning for your loved one for when you pass on.

Our next conversation is with the founder of Real Beauty Real Women, Jacquelyn Aluotto. Jacquelyn and I talk about the epidemic that has swept Houston, Human & Sex Trafficking. Houston is in the top three cities for highest rates of sex trafficking and RBRW is putting on Empower Stand Serve Impact event that’s happening on Friday, January 31st and it will be an interactive fundraiser that will allow survivors of sex and labor trafficking to share their stories.

