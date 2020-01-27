CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jelani Maraj, Brother Of Nicki Minaj, Sentenced To 25 Years To Life For Predatory Sexual Assault Of His Stepdaughter

2015 Dress For Success Something To Share Gala

Source: Chance Yeh / Getty

Jelani Maraj, the brother of Nicki Minaj was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting his 11-year-old stepdaughter.

The verdict comes two years after Maraj was convicted of predatory sexual assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child. His trial began in 2015 where both his stepson and the stepdaughter took the stand. His stepson said that he “walked in on” Maraj and his sister and the stepdaughter testified that Maraj raped her in the family’s home while Maraj was married to her mother.

Maraj denied the story and claims of his then stepdaughter, alleging that it was a ploy to extort his sister.

RELATED: Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj &amp; Her Husband Reportedly Involved In Argument In Hollywood [Video]

RELATED: Stepdaughter Testifies In Rape Trial Against Nicki Minaj’s Brother: ‘He Told Me It Was My Fault’

Jelani Maraj , nicki minaj

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Why Kobe Bryant Traveled By Helicopter
 2 hours ago
01.27.20
2015 Dress For Success Something To Share Gala
Jelani Maraj, Brother Of Nicki Minaj, Sentenced To…
 4 hours ago
01.27.20
Kobe Bryant
K.O.B.E.: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Brief…
 4 hours ago
01.27.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-PRESS ROOM
Grammys 2020: Full List Of WInners
 16 hours ago
01.27.20
7 items
Rest In Power: Celebs Remember Kobe Bryant At…
 17 hours ago
01.27.20
7 items
NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe…
 20 hours ago
01.27.20
#MambaForLife: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Most…
 22 hours ago
01.26.20
10 items
SMH: White MSNBC Reporter Drops Hard ER N-Word,…
 22 hours ago
01.27.20
51 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black &…
 22 hours ago
01.27.20
Happy Birthday Anita Baker! Young People Appreciate The…
 1 day ago
01.26.20
Boosie Badazz Dispenses Sage Wisdom On White Rappers…
 2 days ago
01.25.20
How Does It Feel: The Sexiest Music Videos…
 2 days ago
01.25.20
Chance The Rapper Tapped As New Host For…
 2 days ago
01.25.20
Former New Orleans Saints Linebacker Boosts Graduation Rate…
 3 days ago
01.24.20
R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Shuns Own Momma…
 3 days ago
01.24.20
Janet Jackson Wins The Dolly Parton Challenge With…
 3 days ago
01.24.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close