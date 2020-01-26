CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Happy Birthday Anita Baker! Young People Appreciate The Queen Of Soul Too

The MOBO Awards 2004

Source: Yui Mok – PA Images / Getty

When you think of Soul music, one of the first names that come to mind is Anita Baker — hence the title “Queen Of Soul”.

Although the Internet generation often shows their ignorance of any music before Youtube, don’t sleep on them. Good music transcends all decades and generations.

 

 

In honor of the Queen’s 61st birthday, watch these young kids prove that they know good music when they hear it. Hit the flip.

Happy Birthday Anita Baker! Young People Appreciate The Queen Of Soul Too  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Anita Baker

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Happy Birthday Anita Baker! Young People Appreciate The…
 11 hours ago
01.26.20
Boosie Badazz Dispenses Sage Wisdom On White Rappers…
 1 day ago
01.25.20
How Does It Feel: The Sexiest Music Videos…
 1 day ago
01.25.20
Chance The Rapper Tapped As New Host For…
 1 day ago
01.25.20
Former New Orleans Saints Linebacker Boosts Graduation Rate…
 2 days ago
01.24.20
R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Shuns Own Momma…
 2 days ago
01.24.20
Janet Jackson Wins The Dolly Parton Challenge With…
 2 days ago
01.24.20
YG Arrested After Cops Raided His Home Before…
 2 days ago
01.24.20
Antonio Brown Surrenders To Cops In Florida, Mug…
 2 days ago
01.24.20
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces New Album, ‘Funeral’
 3 days ago
01.23.20
15 items
#BlackInkChi: Kitty Was Not Feeling Jess Being All…
 3 days ago
01.23.20
Cop Who Filmed Delonte West Street Fight Suspended
 3 days ago
01.23.20
Kodak Black Moved To Kentucky Prison, Release Date…
 3 days ago
01.23.20
Lira Galore Seeks Restraining Order Against Pierre “Pee”…
 3 days ago
01.23.20
Wendy Williams & Kevin Hunter Officially Divorced
 3 days ago
01.23.20
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Lena Waithe, Wife Alana Mayo Split Six Months…
 3 days ago
01.23.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close