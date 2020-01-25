CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chance The Rapper Tapped As New Host For ‘Punk’d’ Revival

The original series was hosted by Ashton Kutcher.

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Chance The Rapper has been getting bags outside of rapping for a minute now, and it appears he’s going to get in front of the camera yet again as a show host. The Chicago star has been tapped to host the revival of the prank show Punk’d.

The Punk’d reboot was officially announced in July 2019 according to Deadline but back then, the host for the series wasn’t known to the public. In a new press release as also reported by Deadline, MTV Studios shared that the show, formerly hosted by Ashton Kutcher, will be making its return to the Quibi network this coming spring. Unlike the previous incarnation, the updated version of Punk’d will showcase Chano punking celebrities via a number of mini-episodes on the streaming network.

The original series ran initially from 2003 to 2007 and was rebooted in 2012 with a number of celebrity hosts. This isn’t Chance’s first time in front of the camera, this after starring as a judge for Netflix’s Hip-Hop competition show Rhythm and Flow, and also serving as a stand-in host for the Late Late Show last year.

A new teaser clip from Quibi has been unveiled and features everyone’s favorite Hot Girl, Megan Thee Stallion. Check out Punk’d when it makes its debut on April 6.

Photo: Getty

Chance The Rapper Tapped As New Host For ‘Punk’d’ Revival  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Chance The Rapper

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Chance The Rapper Tapped As New Host For…
 2 hours ago
01.25.20
Former New Orleans Saints Linebacker Boosts Graduation Rate…
 17 hours ago
01.24.20
R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Shuns Own Momma…
 19 hours ago
01.24.20
Janet Jackson Wins The Dolly Parton Challenge With…
 20 hours ago
01.24.20
YG Arrested After Cops Raided His Home Before…
 21 hours ago
01.24.20
Antonio Brown Surrenders To Cops In Florida, Mug…
 1 day ago
01.24.20
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces New Album, ‘Funeral’
 2 days ago
01.23.20
15 items
#BlackInkChi: Kitty Was Not Feeling Jess Being All…
 2 days ago
01.23.20
Cop Who Filmed Delonte West Street Fight Suspended
 2 days ago
01.23.20
Kodak Black Moved To Kentucky Prison, Release Date…
 2 days ago
01.23.20
Lira Galore Seeks Restraining Order Against Pierre “Pee”…
 2 days ago
01.23.20
Wendy Williams & Kevin Hunter Officially Divorced
 2 days ago
01.23.20
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Lena Waithe, Wife Alana Mayo Split Six Months…
 2 days ago
01.23.20
Diddy Formally Changes Name To Sean Love Combs
 2 days ago
01.23.20
Juice WRLD Died From Accidental Overdose
 2 days ago
01.23.20
Wale Delivers Profound Performances of “Sue Me,” “On…
 3 days ago
01.22.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close