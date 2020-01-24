YG Arrested After Cops Raided His Home Before Dawn

YG was greeted today (Jan. 24) by an early morning raid on his home by the cops. Reportedly, the Compton rapper has been arrested for robbery.

According to TMZ, the authorities showed up to YG’s crib before sunrise. L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies rolled up on the “Who Do You Love?” rapper’s San Fernando Valley home around 4 AM with a search warrant tied to a robbery case.

The Ops have had their eyes trained on TG for a while now. Last summer, the rapper’s Escalade SUV was involved in a high-speed chase that ended in a murder (he maintains he was nowhere near the incident) while another Hollywood Hills property of his was previously raided by the cops, too.

YG is currently in custody and being taken to get booked.

This story is developing.

