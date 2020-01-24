CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

YG Arrested After Cops Raided His Home Before Dawn

The Ops got the Compton rapper in their sights.

2019 Rolling Loud LA

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

YG was greeted today (Jan. 24) by an early morning raid on his home by the cops. Reportedly, the Compton rapper has been arrested for robbery.

According to TMZ, the authorities showed up to YG’s crib before sunrise. L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies rolled up on the “Who Do You Love?” rapper’s San Fernando Valley home around 4 AM with a search warrant tied to a robbery case.

The Ops have had their eyes trained on TG for a while now. Last summer, the rapper’s Escalade SUV was involved in a high-speed chase that ended in a murder (he maintains he was nowhere near the incident) while another Hollywood Hills property of his was previously raided by the cops, too.

YG is currently in custody and being taken to get booked.

This story is developing.

 

 

YG Arrested After Cops Raided His Home Before Dawn  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

YG

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
YG Arrested After Cops Raided His Home Before…
 1 hour ago
01.24.20
Antonio Brown Surrenders To Cops In Florida, Mug…
 5 hours ago
01.24.20
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces New Album, ‘Funeral’
 19 hours ago
01.23.20
15 items
#BlackInkChi: Kitty Was Not Feeling Jess Being All…
 19 hours ago
01.23.20
Cop Who Filmed Delonte West Street Fight Suspended
 22 hours ago
01.23.20
Kodak Black Moved To Kentucky Prison, Release Date…
 22 hours ago
01.23.20
Lira Galore Seeks Restraining Order Against Pierre “Pee”…
 22 hours ago
01.23.20
Wendy Williams & Kevin Hunter Officially Divorced
 24 hours ago
01.23.20
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Lena Waithe, Wife Alana Mayo Split Six Months…
 1 day ago
01.23.20
Diddy Formally Changes Name To Sean Love Combs
 1 day ago
01.23.20
Juice WRLD Died From Accidental Overdose
 1 day ago
01.23.20
Wale Delivers Profound Performances of “Sue Me,” “On…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
Lizzo Graces Cover of ‘Rolling Stone’: Talks Haters,…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
Antonio Brown Suspect In Battery & Burglary Incident,…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
Oprah Speaks Out About Russell Simmons #MeToo Doc…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
12 items
What Are Those?!: Tyler Perry’s New Netflix Film…
 3 days ago
01.22.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close