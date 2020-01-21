Access Houston || Flat Fee Credit Restoration & Tax Preparation

CLOSE
Access Houston Jan. 19th, 2020

Source: KG Smooth / KBXX

On this segment of Access Houston we welcome Catherine Mitchell, a.k.a. Ms. Cat, the owner of Flat Fee Credit Restoration & Tax Preparation. Ms. Cat educates us on the process of getting your credit repaired, tips that people can use to prepare for tax season, and Flat Fee providing mobile services. She also tells us about their grand opening happening on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at 397 N Sam Houston Parkway East, Suite 375 Houston, TX 77060 from 2pm-6pm.

