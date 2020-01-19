CLOSE
Vic Mensa Arrested For Allegedly Carrying Brass Knuckles

Apparently that's on the riding dirty in California list.

Source: NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 17: Vic Mensa performs onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL)

Vic Mensa is in legal trouble for what many will be considered a suspect reason. The Chicago rapper was arrested for possession of brass knuckles, which is a felony.

TMZ reports that Vic was riding a motorcycle in Glendale, CA in early January when he was pulled over by police for allegedly making an unsafe turn.

During the stop, the authorities searched him and discovered he was in possession of brass knuckles in his pants pockets per the police report. The problem is the “fist-load weapon” is all good in most states for self-defense, but it just so happens that they’re banned in California.

Vic was arrested for felony possession of brass knuckles and was released after he posted his $20,000 bond.

He didn’t catch a ticket for the unsafe turn, though.

Vic Mensa has been quiet so social as of late, but we’re not sure if it’s related. In late December, Vic stated that he felt rapper Juice WRLD’s untimely death was at least partly to blame on Hip-Hop‘s glorification of drug use. Vic has been candid about his own issues with drug abuse and depression in the past, which he has since overcome.

 

 

Vic Mensa Arrested For Allegedly Carrying Brass Knuckles  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

