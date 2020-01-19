CLOSE
Happy Birthday Mac Miller: A Look Back At The Star's Happiest Moments 

It’s been over a year since we lost the young legend that is Mac Miller, but it still feels as though his perfect spirit is here with us all day everyday. The late star would have been 28 years old today, and it’s clear that he’s sorely missed by many.

Earlier this week. Mac’s family released his sixth and final studio album Circles — and to no one’s surprise, it received rave reviews from critics and fans alike. It already reached number #1 on Apple music after just a few hours of streaming.

 

Even when he’s not here in the physical, Mac is still lifting the vibration of the world. Although his time with us with us was short, Pittsburgh native made sure to live every single day as if it were his last. Remember that time he got wasted on Ale and got super candid with his fans?

 

Or what about the time he gleefully called out Donald Trump in a beautiful rant on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore:

“I only have one thing to say, ‘I fucking hate you, Donald Trump. I come here today as a white man with the hope that maybe you’ll listen to me. In other words, let me ‘white-splain’ this to you, you racist son of a b****. I’m gonna be here every day telling the world how much I hate you, how much of a clown you are and how we as a nation are better than you will ever be as a racist fuck-wad of a human, because I love America, and I’m never giving it up to a troll like you, you b***h!”

 

And let’s not forget all the times his genius, creative bars made us laugh and bob our heads at the same time.

 

Needless to say, the young, talented emcee will forever be loved and miss. Check out the gallery below of more moments with Mac in good spirits.

