Denaron Hears Wedding Bells For His “Cuff” Video [WATCH]

R&B in the city is still a strong thing and Denaron decides to kick off 2020 in the right way with “Cuff”.

The hilarious wedding day themed video co-stars Phill Wade as more than an over-the-top preacher and Denaron just trying to get through his wedding day in one piece, or rather, endure one wedding while daydream about the day he finally ties the knot himself. “Let me follow my dreams, you’re the one I need / Make it official, all we need is love / Past relationship, all we need is us,” he sings.

Watch the full video below.

