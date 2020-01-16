CLOSE
Mariah Carey, The Neptunes Among 2020 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Inductees

A few legendary names are being added to the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020! On Thursday, it was announced that Mariah Carey, the Isley BrothersEurythmicsRick Nowels, The NeptunesWilliam “Mickey” Stevenson, and Steve Miller would be joining the Hall.

With 19 number one hits, Carey leads the class of 2020 inductees and has songwriting credits to not only all of her hits but perhaps the biggest Christmas song ever, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” which finally hit No. 1 last year after first being released in 1994.

For the Neptunes, Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams, their dominance over music spans nearly three decades, co-writing hits for N.O.R.E (“Superthug”), Clipse (“Grindin”), Britney Spears (“I’m A Slave 4 U”), Jay-Z (“Give It To Me”), Nelly (“Hot In Herre” and more.

The Isley Brothers, who’ve been sampled countless times in hip-hop first broke back in 1959 with “Shout” before delivering classics such as “Voyage To Atlantis,” “Between The Sheets” and more.

Recent inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame include Jermaine Dupri, Missy Elliott, and Jay-Z. The full list of nominees are expected to be in attendance at the official ceremony on June 11 in New York City.

