Snoop Dogg Teams With Dunkin’ For Limited-Edition Plant Based Sandwich

Nuthin But A Veggie Thang.

Snoop Dogg

Source: Dunkin’ / Dunkin’ 

Chances are if Snoop Dogg is not rapping or smoking he is most likely promoting a product. He does not disappoint with his newest collaboration.

The Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich

Source: DUNKIN’ / DUNKIN’

The west coast legend has put on his blue apron in an effort to chef up a vegetarian friendly delight. Cool Calvin has partnered with Dunkin’ to remix their signature on the go breakfast selection. The Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich taps into both of his culinary loves; donuts and plant-based protein. It features a Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty with egg and cheese, served on a sliced glazed donut.

According to Snoop, “When I got the chance to work at Dunkin’ for the Beyond Sausage Sandwich launch, I got to thinking about what other Beyond Meat sandwiches we could create. Being around my favorite glazed donuts got me inspired, so today we are dropping The Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich at Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.”

Dunkin’ and Snoop have also collaborated on a limited-edition online pop-up shop that will debut later this month. The Beyond Collection by Dunkin’ x Snoop will offer exclusive apparel such as a green tracksuit – inspired by Snoop’s outfit in the Dunkin’ ad – emblazoned with the words “Glazzzed for Days” on the back, joggers featuring Dunkin’ and Beyond icons and the word “Glazzzzy” down the leg; as well as a bomber jacket, sweatshirt, t-shirts and a beanie. Fans can follow Dunkin’s blog and social channels for the official launch date.

Guests can request the sweet and savory, Snoop-approved sandwich by ordering The Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich at the front counter or drive-thru at participating Dunkin’ shops nationwide from January 13 through January 19. You can view Snoop’s “Employee of the Month” Dunkin’ commercial below.

Photo: Dunkin’

Snoop Dogg Teams With Dunkin’ For Limited-Edition Plant Based Sandwich  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

snoop dogg

