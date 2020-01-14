CLOSE
WNBA, Union Unite For Historic CBA That Raises Player Salaries + Benefits

The WNBA and the WNBA Players Association have reached agreement on a collective bargaining agreement that is a major step in the right direction for the league and its players.

The new 8-year agreement will triple players’ pay to as much as $500K+ & include paid maternity leave, family benefits, travel & hotel upgrades.

This new CBA is an extremely huge turning point for the WNBA.

The problem hasn’t been WNBA or the players, the issue has always been low WNBA salaries throughout the league, resulting in players turning to basketball overseas to earn more money in the offseason. Constantly having to play basketball year round is a huge issue for WNBA players across the board. Wear and tear have been taking out the league’s top players such as the then-reigning MVP Breanna Stewart who tore her Achilles playing for a Russian club weeks before the start of the season.

Major. “These women are going to redefine what it means to be a professional female athlete in society today.”

 

 

