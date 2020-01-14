CLOSE
Music
Home

Dreamville Release Two New Songs; Ari Lennox’s “Bussit” & EarthGang’s “Still Up”

J. Cole Squad is starting the year off with a bang.

Dreamville promo image

Source: Jonathan Mannion / Interscope

While the rest of us are just now reacclimating to the office, the Dreamville collective has been at work. Monday evening (Jan 13.), the label that J. Cole built released a two-single pack titled 1/16 featuring music from Ari Lennox and EARTHGANG. The pack is available on all streaming services.

On “BUSSIT,” soul singer Ari Lennox reveals her sensual side in just over two minutes [“Don’t want the smoke / Don’t waste my time / I’ll be open for you / Work out my spine / I need you near…”].

As for “Still Up,” Atlanta duo EARTHGANG (WoWGr8 and Olu) wax poetic about all the ways they’re floating above the fray, bringing TDE rapper Reason along for the ride. Over bass-heavy production, reminiscent of a time when Three Six Mafia reigned supreme, the three men go back and forth trading one-liners about what they’ve overcome [“I’m on EARTHGANG and n—-s got wavy / Now we got the whole game f–ked up / Made it to the top position / Work till I take top position…”].

Not all of “Still Up” is heavy though [“Ain’t s–t changed / Still up / She ain’t cute / But we drunk…”]

If this is what Dreamville is coming with in the first two weeks of 2020, their peers had better clock in. Last year’s Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation album has been certified Gold and later this year the second annual Dreamville Festival will be going down at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Listen to the new cuts below.

Dreamville Release Two New Songs; Ari Lennox’s “Bussit” & EarthGang’s “Still Up”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Ari Lennox , dreamville , earthgang

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Cardi B Ponders A Possible Future in Politics…
 1 hour ago
01.14.20
O.T. Genasis Is Back With Another Gang Banger…
 2 hours ago
01.14.20
Natasha Romanova Faces Off With Task Master In…
 3 hours ago
01.14.20
Akon attends the red carpet of the 2019 MTV EMAs, Europe Music Awards, at Fibes Conference & Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain, on 03 November 2019. | usage worldwide
Akon Is Building A City In His Native…
 5 hours ago
01.14.20
Yung Joc Proudly Explains Rideshare Side Hustle After…
 5 hours ago
01.14.20
And Baby Makes 10: KeKe Wyatt Welcomes Her…
 21 hours ago
01.13.20
A New Documentary Will Explore Richard Pryor’s Life…
 21 hours ago
01.13.20
15 items
Future & Lori Harvey Seemingly Make It Official…
 23 hours ago
01.13.20
Roddy Ricch | New Heat
Roddy Ricch Has The No. 1 Album &…
 23 hours ago
01.13.20
SMFH: Antonio Brown Hurls “Bag Of D*cks” At…
 1 day ago
01.13.20
Jared Leto as Morbius
Watch The New ‘Morbius’ Trailer Here
 1 day ago
01.13.20
Another Exit: Cory Booker Drops Out Of 2020…
 1 day ago
01.13.20
15 items
2020 Oscar Nominations: Lupita, J. Lo, Beyoncé Snubbed
 1 day ago
01.13.20
REPRESENT: 40 Years Of Nurturing Change With Cathy…
 1 day ago
01.13.20
Voices: Jac Ross “We Need Truth” [Video]
 1 day ago
01.13.20
7 Times Mary J. Blige Reminded Us That…
 3 days ago
01.12.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close