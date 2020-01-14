CLOSE
Akon Is Building A City In His Native Senegal Called ‘Akon City’

Akon has done something that you’d only hear about in a comic book.

The singer/mogul has created his own city in his native Senegal called “Akon City”.

He originally announced plans for the futuristic “crypto city” back in 2018, saying the city would be built on a 2,000-acre land gifted to him by the President of Senegal, Macky Sall. The city is also exclusively trading his own digital cash currency, AKoin. The city is a five-minute drive from Senegal’s new international airport, according to the city’s official website.

He’s already established Akon Lighting Africa which provides solar power to African countries.

“I really want to make the biggest impact in Africa for sure,” Akon said during a 2013 interview with CNN. “If I could have my way, Africa would be the United States of Africa.”

RELATED: Major Money Moves: Akon is Launching His Own Cryptocurrency Called “Akoin”

 

