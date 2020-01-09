CLOSE
Azriel Clary Confirms That Joycelyn Savage Has Been Arrested For Assault

Joycelyn Savage, 24, is in jail for assault according to Azriel Clary, 22, the young lady with whom she shared a relationship with singer R. Kelly for years.

Yesterday, the two melted social media after a Livestream of them physically fighting was released by Azriel herself. The clips showcased an argument and allegations of statutory rape flew around. Azriel has accused Joycelyn of sleeping with her when she was just a minor.

ABC7 confirms that Savage was charged with a misdemeanor after the fight. It’s unclear if Joycelyn will be charged for anything other than assault at this time. Azriel used twitter to announce that Joycelyn is indeed in jail.

“Joycelyn is sadly in jail for assault, I thank everyone for sending me lots of love and prayers. You all will know everything sooner than later.”

Azriel also confessed to “lying” for R. Kelly during her Livestream rant. It seems like this won’t be the last we hear from her on this matter.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Azriel Clary Confirms That Joycelyn Savage Has Been Arrested For Assault  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

