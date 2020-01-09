CLOSE
‘Atlanta’ Set To Return To TV With Two New Seasons … In 2021

Atlanta Robbin' Season Still

Source: Guy D’Alema / Guy D’Alema/FX

If you were hoping that 2020 would be the year we get season 3 of Donald Glover‘s acclaimed TV series Atlanta … you’re gonna have to wait a little while longer.

FX President John Landgraf explained that the third and fourth seasons of the show were coming together during the Television Critics Association upfronts in Pasadena, California on Thursday.

“Initially, his intent was to make 16 episodes that would be broken up into eight and eight. He came back to us recently because things went so well in the writers room and asked if we would support 10 episodes. We said yes. So the first of those two seasons will be 10,” Landgraf said according to IndieWire.

He added that the show will still be filmed primarily in Atlanta bu that a “good chunk of it shoots outside the United States.”

“The plan is that one would air I think in January, so early next year,” he said. “And then the other would air, I think, later that year, somewhere around the fall. There’ll be less than a year break between them. I can’t tell you how excited I am.”

Atlanta was renewed for a fourth season by the network even before production on season three had started.

“What more can be said about Atlanta than the critical acclaim and accolades that Donald, Paul, Dianne, Stephen and Hiro have earned for two exceptional seasons of what is clearly one of the best shows on television,” Eric Schrier, President of FX Entertainment, said at the time. “This group of collaborators and cast have created one of the most original, innovative stories of this generation and we are proud to be their partners.”

Atlanta , donald glover

