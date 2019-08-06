CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Atlanta’ Renewed For 4th Season By FX

Earn, Paper Boi and the crew have already scored another re-up.

Atlanta finale 3

Source: Curtis Baker/FX / Curtis Baker/FX

We’re still eagerly awaiting the third season of Atlanta. But today (August 6), we learned has already renewed the Donald Glover-helmed series for a fourth season.

Deadline reports that the news was revealed at FX’s presentation at the TCA summer press tour. Production for both season 3 and 4 is set to begin next spring, with each series consisting of eight episodes.

“What more can be said about Atlanta than the critical acclaim and accolades that Donald, Paul, Dianne, Stephen and Hiro have earned for two exceptional seasons of what is clearly one of the best shows on television,” said FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier. “This group of collaborators and cast have created one of the most original, innovative stories of this generation and we are proud to be their partners.”

Season 2, dubbed ‘Atlanta Robbin’ Season,’ wrapped up way back in May 2018.

Meanwhile, damn near the entire main cast—besides Glover; Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beatz—have become certified stars.

 

 

‘Atlanta’ Renewed For 4th Season By FX was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Atlanta , donald glover

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 12 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 19 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 20 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 23 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close