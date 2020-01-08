CLOSE
Mac Miller To Release Posthumous Album, ‘Circles’

Nearly a year and a half after his death, the estate of Mac Miller is releasing a new album.

Titled Circles, it is being called a companion to his final album, Swimming, produced by Jon Brion. The album is due out January 17th. You can see the full statement from Miller’s family below, along with the album art for the album.

“At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming entitled Circles. Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle. Swimming in Circles was the concept. He had been working with Jon Brion, who after hearing some early versions of songs, cleared his calendar to help Malcolm fine-tune them,” the statement reads.

It continues, “After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm. We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work.”

Circles. January 17.

Swimming was released in August 2018, one month before Miller’s untimely passing. The album was met with widespread critical acclaim and was posthumously nominated for a Best Rap Album Grammy at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Mac Miller To Release Posthumous Album, 'Circles'
