On the low NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts be library lit for those who appreciate live music but in a lounge-ish format and while it seems like something for artists looking to make a name for themselves, lots of your favorite artists have rocked some books off shelves over the past few years. From The Roots to Mac Miller to Wu-Tang Clan, that library in Washington D.C. done housed some noise to keep the neighbors grooving and vibing all day long.

The latest big name artist to perform at NPR’s studio is Ty Dolla $ign and during his set went on to pay homage to Mac Miller just a month before the first anniversary of his passing. Performing a rendition of Miller’s “Cinderella” off of Mac’s The Devine Feminine, Ty Dolla conjures up some heartfelt soul in remembrance of the Steel City MC.

Check out the performance below.

Ty Dolla $ign Pays Homage to Mac Miller In NPR Tiny Desk Performance was originally published on hiphopwired.com

