CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Judge Rules Out Civil Lawsuit From Family Of Botham Jean

The family launched the suit against the city of Dallas after former police officer Amber Guyger shot and killed the 31-year-old man.

Funeral Held For Botham Shem Jean, Who Was Killed By Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger When She Entered Wrong Apartment

Source: Stewart F. House / Getty

While the family of Botham Jean has managed some small steps towards justice after former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger took the 26-year-old’s life, a civil lawsuit that was launched won’t go forward. A federal judge ruled out the civil lawsuit filed by the family, citing that the city was not responsible for Jean’s death.

The sobering news came on Monday when U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn dismissed the suit, taking into account a magistrate judge’s decision to dismiss the civil suit based on a lack of connecting the city to Guyger’s actions. The explosive and controversial case caught plenty of media attention due to Guyger’s actions of entering Jean’s apartment then shooting him dead.

The family’s civil suit stated that better training by the city’s police department could have prevented the killing of Jean. Back in October, Guyger was given a 10-year sentence and several members of the Jean family forgave Guyger for the crime.

In a video clip and related images that went viral, the brother of Jean hugged Guyger in court and the pair stayed in a tearful embrace for several moments. Many on Twitter found that the family was far too forgiving.

Adding to the developments that transpired, a neighbor of Jean and a key witness in Guyger’s trial was shot dead in the same week that Guyger received the relatively light sentence. Some have alleged that the incidents were connected in relationship to Guyger’s trial, although the verdict was handed in before Joshua Brown’s death.

Photo: Getty

Judge Rules Out Civil Lawsuit From Family Of Botham Jean  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

amber guyger , botham jean

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Judge Rules Out Civil Lawsuit From Family Of…
 46 mins ago
12.31.19
Eddie Murphy Says His Old Homophobic Jokes Make…
 47 mins ago
12.31.19
2019 The Trifecta Gala
Bryson Tiller, Girlfriend Kendra Bailey Welcome Their Baby…
 2 hours ago
12.31.19
Juicy J Apologizes For Promoting Drug Use Through…
 3 hours ago
12.31.19
Here’s The Most Popular Netflix Shows Of 2019
 5 hours ago
12.31.19
Abs Galore: SZA Stunts On Us All With…
 7 hours ago
12.31.19
9 items
Twinsies! All The Times LeToya Luckett’s Baby Girl…
 1 day ago
12.30.19
Dame Dash Responds To $50M Sexual Battery Lawsuit:…
 1 day ago
12.30.19
Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Movies, TV Shows,…
 1 day ago
12.31.19
10 items
Rest In Power: Black Celebs We Lost In…
 1 day ago
12.30.19
The Real Pimp C: Chad Lamont Butler Was…
 2 days ago
12.30.19
Serena Williams Named Female Athlete of the Decade
 2 days ago
12.29.19
ASCAP 2017 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Red Carpet
Second Man Pleads Guilty In Young Greatness Murder…
 3 days ago
12.28.19
Two Killed Following Deadly Drive-By Shooting At Rap…
 3 days ago
12.28.19
14 items
Draya Michele Is Stepping Into 2020 A Single…
 4 days ago
12.27.19
Tiffany Haddish Capes For Blueface After He Makes…
 4 days ago
12.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close