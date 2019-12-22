CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Eddie Murphy Brought Mister Robinson, Gumby & More Back To ‘SNL’ [VIDEO]

Saturday Night Live - Season 45

Source: NBC / Getty

When a comedy legend returns to Saturday Night Live, all the stops are pulled in making sure the episode is a classic.

For the first time in 35 years, Eddie Murphy returned to SNL as host and immediately after he was welcomed, he was feted with a standing ovation and cheers of “EDDIE” from the studio audience. As he started off his monologue cracking jokes about replacing Bill Cosby as America’s Dad, he was joined by so many heavy hitters who thought he got their sketches too.

Who else would get interrupted by Tracy MorganChris Rock , and Dave Chappelle, along with Kenan Thompson? Chappelle joked, “Right now, you’re looking at half of Netflix’s budget on stage.”

The fun didn’t stop there as Murphy brought back some of his SNL classics such as Mister Robinson (who taught us about gentrification), Gumby, Buckwheat and Velvet Jones. Watch Murphy bring back the classics on SNL below.

RELATED: Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes &amp; Martin Lawrence Break The Internet With Group Photo

RELATED: Eddie Murphy Can’t Stand “Ignorant” Material From ‘Raw’ Or ‘Delirious’

RELATED: Eddie Murphy Says He’s Going On First Tour In 35 Years

eddie murphy , saturday night live

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Saturday Night Live - Season 45
Eddie Murphy Brought Mister Robinson, Gumby & More…
 2 hours ago
12.22.19
21 items
We Need Some Bop In It: DaBaby’s Alleged…
 12 hours ago
12.22.19
Kim Kardashian Dragged For Blackfishing In Cover Photo
 24 hours ago
12.21.19
Dwyane Wade Gives Powerful Speech On Importance Of…
 1 day ago
12.21.19
The Grudge poster
The Grudge
 2 days ago
12.20.19
Chance The Rapper & Common To Headline NBA…
 2 days ago
12.20.19
10 items
Sorry Ayesha: Steph Curry Allegedly Had His Lightskint…
 2 days ago
12.20.19
Lira Galore Wants Pierre “Pee” Thomas In Jail…
 3 days ago
12.19.19
Talk Slow: J.R. Smith Claims He And His…
 3 days ago
12.19.19
10 itemsa$ap rocky
The Alleged A$AP Rocky Sextape Has The Internet…
 3 days ago
12.19.19
Nia Long Posts Throwback Photo Reminding Us She…
 3 days ago
12.19.19
Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka
Jay-Z Taps DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Rod Wave,…
 3 days ago
12.19.19
R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To Bribery Charges…
 3 days ago
12.19.19
50 Cent Links Up With Lionsgate To Bring…
 3 days ago
12.19.19
JMBLYA Dallas 2019
NBA Youngboy Avoids Jail Time, Hit With 12…
 3 days ago
12.19.19
Gabrielle Union Throws Shot At ‘America’s Got Talent,’…
 4 days ago
12.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close