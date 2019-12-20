CLOSE
Chance The Rapper & Common To Headline NBA All-Star Halftime Show

The Chicago stars will be joined by Chance's brother Taylor Bennett on the performance front for the 2020 event.

Chance The Rapper Performs On ABC's "Good Morning America"

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Chance The Rapper let a lot of fans down for shutting The Big Tour down for 2019 with plans to resume next year. Well, fans of the Chicago superstar will at least get a little something after Chance announced he’s going to be joining Common as the headliner for the NBA All-Star Halftime Show next year.

Chano made the announcement Thursday night (December 19) at the third annual Night At The Museum event with nonprofit organization SocialWorks at Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry, which helps out city residents in need. Joining Chano will be his brother Taylor Bennett, who will perform during the halftime of the NBA Rising Stars Challenge.

the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend will be held in Chicago, giving three of the city’s brightest and beloved natives plenty of shine. The Brothers Bennett will also serve as NBA All-Star Ambassadors ahead of the game and will work closely with NBA Cares for a number of city-focused initiatives over the course of the next few weeks.

NBA Cares is also working with SocialWorks for its Warmest Winter and Taste for The Homeless events, marking a busy period for the nonprofit and supporting its continuing efforts to bolster the Chicago community.

Taylor Bennett will take the stage on Friday, February 14, 2020, and his brother will rock the halftime set during the NBA All-Star Game that coming Sunday, February, 16. The All-Star game begins at 8:00 ET pitting the best players of the Eastern and Western Conference against one another in a typically fun-loving contest of the game’s top talents.

[H/T: NBA.com]

Photo: Getty

Chance The Rapper & Common To Headline NBA All-Star Halftime Show  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

