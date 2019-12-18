CLOSE
Here Are 2019’s Most Popular Christmas Toys In America

Christmas Shopping

Source: Florian Gaertner / Getty

Google has narrowed down what are the most popular Christmas toys in America for 2019, well more like Reviews.org but the online review website has mapped out where the most sought after holiday toys are for each of the 50 states. While some of us want Baby Yodas, everybody else will have to seek out something kids really want to play with when they open gifts on Christmas morning.

The most popular toy in the country for 2019: Nerf Guns as 11 states including Arkansas, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming kids are looking forward to seeing those under the tree.

Second place is a Nintendo Switch as it’s the most searched item in California, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Washington D.C. Elsewhere popular toys include LEGO playsets, Barbie playsets, LOL Supreme Dolls and an old school classic, Play-Doh! See the full map below.

