CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch The Phone: Jay-Z Snatches Phone From Fan Attempting To Record Beyoncé

“Damn Yeezy and Hov, where the hell ya been?”-Kanye West

2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are known to be private, so when a fan tried to sneak a video of the songstress while she was having fun at Diddy’s 50th Birthday party, Jay-Z wasn’t having it.

On Sunday (Dec. 15), a video of rapper Saweetie fanning out before taking a picture with Beyonce and Kelly Rowland hit the web, but it was the video of the same encounter from a different angle that is the talk of Twitter. In the video, which was first posted to the social media network by a fan, a man is seen holding up his phone when Jay-Z takes it from his hands. Hov then proceeds to say something to the man, although the music is too loud to hear it.

Although It’s unclear what, if anything, the man was recording, that didn’t stop fans from pointing out that his camera was aimed at Beyoncé who is standing next to the unknown man in the video.

“The way Jay-Z snatched that phone out his hand lmao,” a fan tweeted.

While the incident was harmless, we definitely think buddy got the memo.

In other Jay-Z news, after more than three years of separation, Hov and his former protégé Kanye West have finally squashed their financial beef.

According to TMZ, Jay-Z and Kanye West quietly settled the Tidal lawsuit with terms that were beneficial to both, so much so that the former partners in rhyme are working on another venture to bring more content to Tidal.

In regards to their personal issues, sources tell the gossip site that although their meeting at Diddy’s party was the first time the two were seen in public — it has actually happened a few times in private. Jay-Z and Kanye reportedly met up with no problems on multiple occasions, which led to the more festive photos of the two being posted.

Although the two have set aside their differences, it’s clear that eager fans will have their dreams dashed as a sequel to Watch The Throne is obviously not going to happen, due to Kanye’s decision to continue making religious music and forgo his previous catalog.

Check out a clip from the good ol’ days below.

Photo: Getty

Watch The Phone: Jay-Z Snatches Phone From Fan Attempting To Record Beyoncé  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Beyonce , Jay-Z

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
BET's 'The Game' Cast Meet & Greet
‘The Game’ Reportedly Returning To The CW
 31 mins ago
12.17.19
Thieves Break Into Boosie Badazz’s Car, Steal $70K…
 4 hours ago
12.17.19
Watch The Phone: Jay-Z Snatches Phone From Fan…
 5 hours ago
12.17.19
Pierre “Pee” Thomas Says Lira Galore Lying About…
 7 hours ago
12.17.19
Teyana Taylor Becomes A Brand Ambassador For Pretty…
 11 hours ago
12.17.19
15 items
#LHHNY: Old Beefs Are Still Sizziling & Closed…
 18 hours ago
12.17.19
Viola Davis, Tiffany Haddish, Jay Pharoah & More…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
Cardi B Gives Offset $500K For His Birthday,…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
Legends Of The Hidden Temple Is Coming Back…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
Wu-Tang Clan Collaborator & Spiritual Guide Freedom “Popa…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
Did Nipsey Hussle’s Bodyguard Beat Up Wack 100?
 1 day ago
12.16.19
Chance The Rapper Shuts Down The Big Tour…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
Tekashi 6ix9ine To Be Sentenced This Week, Could…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
Sean “Diddy” Combs Gives Kim Porter A Loving…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
Kanye West & Joel Osteen Taking Sunday Service…
 2 days ago
12.15.19
Evelyn Lozada Announces YouTube Series, ‘LIVING LOZADA UNCUT’
 3 days ago
12.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close