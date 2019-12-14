CLOSE
Evelyn Lozada Announces YouTube Series, ‘LIVING LOZADA UNCUT’

The reality television star is taking it back to her New York roots in this new venture.

Jennifer Williams Hosts Classy Girl Wardrobe Sip & Shop

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Evelyn Lozada made her make in entertainment as one of the original members of the Basketball Wives cast members and has been embroiled in an explosive beef with one of her co-stars. Lozada is taking viewers back to the Boogie Down Bronx via a new docuseries, titled LIVING LOZADA UNCUT.

The Blast exclusively reports:

The reality star is launching the series on her new YouTube channel LIVING LOZADA UNCUT. She promises the series will be raw and uncut, giving people a look into how she got to where she is today.

In the sneak peek, Lozada says she is ready to give “a sneak peek into my life, all the way back to Castle Hill. Let’s take a walk back to my old stomping grounds the boogie down Bronx. I am Evelyn Lozada raw and uncut.”

LIVING LOZADA UNCUT debuts December 16 and will air each Friday after for six total parts.

Photo: Getty

Evelyn Lozada Announces YouTube Series, ‘LIVING LOZADA UNCUT’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

