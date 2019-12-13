CLOSE
Houston Rockets Invite Lizzo To Dance With Power Dancers

After drawing criticism for her semi nude photos, Lizzo states she hopes her confidence changes the way we view positive body imagery, regardless of size.

Lizzo may have caused an uproar after she appeared at an NBA game in a tall tee with a huge hole cut out, exposing her bare buttocks and thong—but the appearance apparently opened up an opportunity for the “Juice” singer to shake her groove thing at half court.

In a tweet posted by the Houston Rockets’ official Twitter account, the team shared their admiration for Lizzo’s confidence. “Lizzo, we like your moves! You can have an open invite to come home to Houston and dance with Clutch City Dancers on the court any time.”

The “Truth Hurts” singer, who moved to Houston during her childhood, gleefully accepted the invitation tweeting that she would happily show up with “bells on.”

Not a team to be out done, the Minnesota Timberwolves—who were also noted in the initial booty gate due to Lizzo’s love for their star center Karl Anthony Towns, also jumped into the conversation noting that 2019’s biggest breakout star is their fan.

As previously reported, Lizzo sent Twitter in a divided frenzy last week after she appeared in Minnesota to watch the Timberwolves take on the Los Angeles Lakers wearing a black long t-shirt with an open back that placed an emphasis on the artist’s exposed butt and matching black thong.

While many championed Lizzo for her boldness, others criticized the “Tempo” rapper for exposing herself at a family event. From memes to comments, the criticism had become so loud that the songstress took to Instagram to respond, telling haters that if they didn’t like her ass—“they could kiss it.”

”This is who I’ve always been, now everyone’s looking,” Lizzo continued. “Your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me. Negative criticism has no stake in my life, no control over my life or my emotions. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. I’m surrounded by love and I just want to spread that love and also spread these cheeks. And you know, if you really, really don’t like my ass, you can kiss it, because kissing it makes it go away. I promise.”

