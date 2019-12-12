CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment NewsNews & Gossip

Tiffany Haddish & Common Rumored To Be Dating?

“ This is where I am with it, this is what I’m looking for. If things change, then let’s communicate. I’m real honest with myself. Therapy helped me to do that.”- Common

Toast To The Arts Presented by Remy Martin

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Tiffany Haddish is known for sharing her life with the world, so after she posted a few pictures with Hip-Hop legend Common, of course fans had a few questions.

The rumor mill is in full swing as fans try to pin point the exact nature of the seemingly blossoming friendship between Tiffany Haddish and Common. Common, who revealed back in August that he and then girlfriend Angela Rye were “working on things”, has been very vocal about his struggle with relationships in the past. During his interview with Angie Martinez, he revealed that counseling has helped him be a better significant other.

“I’m really happy,” he said. “I think being able to go through situations where I didn’t do good in relationships, some of that was my responsibility, and after repeating that, being like ‘What am I doing wrong?’ and working on self, I’m able to come to a relationship more like whole. This is where I am with it, this is what I’m looking for. If things change, then let’s communicate. I’m real honest with myself. Therapy helped me to do that.”

But it seems that the two were unable to work things out after the CNN analyst appeared at both her 40th birthday party and Tyler Perry’s studio opening alone.

Although neither camp has confirmed the split, fans are speculating that the “Come. Close” rapper is booed up with the Black Mitzvah comedian after Common appeared at Haddish’s Black Mitzvah party last week and recently in a candid picture with both Tiffany Haddish and icon Harry Belafonte. In the photo posted to Tiffany Haddish’s Instagram, the Night School actress jokingly calls out Common for “blocking” her chance to swoop up her MCM, Harry Belafonte.

“Here is my #MCM ain’t he Handsome. If only young light skin wasn’t trying to block my chance to hook up with a legend.”

Only time will tell if the two are actually an item, but we are definitely loving the smiles on both of their faces.

Check out a few pictures from her Black Mitzvah party below.

 

Tiffany Haddish & Common Rumored To Be Dating?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Common , Tiffany Haddish

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Solange
Watch The Extended Cut Of Solange’s When I…
 3 hours ago
12.12.19
Tiffany Haddish & Common Rumored To Be Dating?
 4 hours ago
12.12.19
Mo3 Survives Gunshot Wound To The Head, Shares…
 4 hours ago
12.12.19
Jhene Aiko Shares Beauty Lessons She Teaches Her…
 8 hours ago
12.12.19
The 2018 Baby2Baby Gala
Ayesha Curry’s International Smoke Restaurant In CityCentre Closed…
 18 hours ago
12.11.19
John Wick 3 film stills
‘Matrix 4’ And ‘John Wick 4’ Set To…
 20 hours ago
12.11.19
Joseline Hernandez Joins VH1’s ‘Love & Hip Hop:…
 24 hours ago
12.11.19
6 items
Yung Miami’s Daughter Summer Is The Sweetest Little…
 1 day ago
12.12.19
7 items
Cardi B Is a Feathery Fashionista On Her…
 1 day ago
12.11.19
Trial date is set
Lifetime Announces ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The…
 1 day ago
12.11.19
Trippie Redd Says He’s Done With Drugs After…
 1 day ago
12.12.19
Singer Lizzo performs at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 held at The Forum on December 6, 2019 in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Lizzo Crowned TIME Entertainer Of The Year 2019
 1 day ago
12.11.19
Lizzo Claps Back At Haters Mad That Her…
 2 days ago
12.10.19
Cardi B Details How She & Offset Moved…
 2 days ago
12.10.19
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Lauren London Continues The Marathon In Emotional New…
 2 days ago
12.10.19
Nick Cannon & Suge Knight Diss Eminem In…
 2 days ago
12.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close