Ray J Talks Princess Love, Death Row Records Rumors, & More

| 12.10.19
Out in D.C., Ray J lived up to all of his respective titles: actor, singer, businessman, family man when he stopped by the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva. In a rather candid moment, Ray broke down the drama with his wife Princess Love and whether or not the pair are mending their issues, plus he cleared up ALL the information regarding his business with Death Row Records and Suge Knight’s life rights. Plus, he of course went into Raycon and all of his respective business ventures. Let’s just say Ray’s got his hands in a lot of things and probably has more confidence than 2004 Kanye.

Watch the full interview below.

