Forbes has recently unveiled their latest list for highest-paid musicians of 2019 and we see some of Hip-Hop’s new contenders breaking through.

On Friday (Dec. 6), Forbes released their official list for the highest paid musicians in 2019 and surprisingly Kanye West found himself in the number two spot with $150 million, thanks to his partnership with Adidas. Jay-Z and Beyoncé both tied for the number six spot with $81 million each. As for who took the number one spot, Taylor Swift knocked out her nemesis Kanye, by grossing a whopping $185 million in 2019.

In August, Kanye West spoke to the financial publication about what drives him to be creative, stating it the joy of problem solving that keeps him coming up with new ideas.

”I am a product guy at my core,” West said. “To make products that make people feel an immense amount of joy and solve issues and problems in their life, that’s the problem-solving that I love to do.”

Other Hip-Hop artists in the top 40 include Drake at number eight, who earned $75 million and Diddy ranking number nine with $70 million; Rihanna is right on the heels of the Bad Boy head honcho in the number 11 spot with $62 million.

Despite the usual contenders knocking out the top 10, Hip-Hop new schoolers Migos, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar and R&B crooner, The Weekend, all made the top 40 list, each topping the $30 million mark. No one has been securing the bag more than 30 Under 30 alumni Migos who secured their spot with their latest partnership with Martell cognac, noting that ownership is the key to building a fortune.

“If I’m rapping about drinking in the clubs, they’re buying bottles in the club,” says Migos cofounder Quavo. “I need to be having equity in some kind of alcohol.”

Check out the full list here.

JAY-Z, Beyoncé and Kanye West Top 2019 ‘Forbes’ List Of Highest Paid Musicians was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: