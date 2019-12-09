CLOSE
Wal-Mart Apologizes For Selling Sweater Of Santa Claus With Lines Of Cocaine

Talk about weird fashion, Walmart is apologizing after customers discovered it was selling sweaters that appear to show Santa Claus with lines of cocaine in front of him.

The sweater says “Let It Snow” and includes three white lines on a table in front of a Santa who is also holding a straw in his hand.

The description of the sweater read: “The best snow comes straight from South America” plus “Santa really likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade-A, Colombian snow.”

A third-party vendor uploaded the item and Walmart sold it in Canada. It has since been removed.

