Report: Juice WRLD Dead After Apparent Seizure In Chicago

Juice Wrld

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Juice Wrld, the Chicago rapper/singer who rose to prominence with his “Lucid Dreams” single and his Death Race for Love album, has reportedly passed away.

According to TMZ, the Chicago native was returning to the city from a flight from Los Angeles when he suffered a seizure at Midway Airport. He was conscious when he arrived at an area hospital but passed away some short time later.

Born Jarad Anthony Higgins, the rapper first made a splash in 2018, “Lucid Dreams” shot up the Billboard charts, landing at No. 2. Earlier this year, he earned his first No. 1 album with  Death Race for Love and was just emerging as a sought after talent in music. On Travis Scott‘s “No Bystanders,” from Astroworld, that’s Juice on the hook.

The rapper was only 21 years old.

This is a developing story.

