Eminem Claps Back At Nick Cannon on Fat Joe's "Lord Above"

Slim throws new shade at Nick Cannon over their age old Mariah Carey beef...

Source: WENN.com / WENN

The Eminem, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon “love triangle” (or Rubik’s Cube if anything) continues to live on despite it being more than a decade old and on Fat Joe’s latest Eminem assisted song, Slim Shady threw another log on the dying embers to keep the fire going.

Responding to Cannon’s recent interview on T.I.’s ExpediTIously podcast in which Nick revealed he went the extra mile to get in ahold of Em to “whoop” his ass for dissing his then wifey, Mariah Carey, Em took a few bars to go after the Drumline actor and brought him down a notch.

In his ever clever way of rhyming, Em took a minute to praise Joey Crack’s Terror Squad and big up the legendary Big Pun (R.I.P) before going in on Nick Cannon’s manhood which Mariah apparently did away with.

Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though/

I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note/

But that other dude’s whipped, that pussy got him neutered/

Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped/

Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do shit/

I let her chop my balls off, too ‘fore I lost to you, Nick!

Well, Nick did say he wanted to beat up Em because he knew he couldn’t out rap him. Looks like that’s still the only option he has left to be honest.

Check out Fat Joe’s Eminem and Mary J Blige featured “Lord Above” below and don’t forget to peep Joe’s latest album Family Ties.

Eminem Claps Back At Nick Cannon on Fat Joe's "Lord Above" was originally published on hiphopwired.com

