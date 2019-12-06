Sterling K. Brown Talks ‘Waves’, Parenting Skills & His Hardest Role Ever [EXCLUSIVE]

When you talk to one of the more critically acclaimed (and busiest) actors in the world in Sterling K. Brown, you ask him all the tough questions. Brown phoned into the Madd Hatta Morning Show inside the Houston BMW Studios to his new film Waves (0:20), leaving the finance world after graduating from Stanford (1:26), his own parenting skills (3:40), the hardest role he ever played (5:15) and more!

Press play and hear the full conversation below and subscribe to the Box on YouTube so you don’t miss any of our exclusive interviews!

