Scarlett Johansson Reunites With Her Family of Assassins In First Trailer to ‘Black Widow’

Natasha Romanoff returns to where it all started for her and looks to settle some old scores...

Black Widow poster

Source: Walt Disney Pictures / Walt Disney Pictures

When Marvel first introduced their cinematic version of The Avengers back in 2012, Black Widow didn’t necessarily get the promotional love from the company that her male cohorts did (she didn’t even get her own action figure until parents began to complain about her absence in The Avengers toy line).

Fast forward seven years later and not only has Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow become a mainstay in the MCU (well, until Endgame anyway), but she’s finally getting her own spinoff film and it looks pretty damn good.

Taking place after the events of Captain America: Civil War and before Avengers: Infinity War, Black Widow finds Natasha Romanoff on the run and going back home to settle some old scores. Aside from the expected action packed scenes a Marvel movie trailer are known for, we also get our first glimpse at the new Black Widow, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), the Red Guardian (David Harbour), Rachel Weisz as Melina, and a quick look at the film’s villain, Task Master.

While there are rumors floating around about appearances from Tony Stark, Winter Soldier and even a wild theory that we’ll be introduced to Thunderbolt Ross’s version of the Red Hulk, the trailer doesn’t seem to even suggest any of the above is going to happen. Then again, Marvel does play such secrets close to the chest so you never know.

Check out the trailer for Black Widow below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it drops come May 2020.

Black Widow

