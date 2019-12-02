CLOSE
Jill Scott Announces ‘Who Is Jill Scott? Words And Sounds Vol. 1’ 20th Anniversary Tour

Victoria McGraw @victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

2020 is gearing up to be one of the bigger “anniversary” years in music and Jill Scott is getting an early start on the announcements. The Philly singer is celebrating her debut album turning 2020 and is going on tour to let us all join the celebration.

Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1 officially turns 20 on July 18 but Jill is hitting the road beginning in February of 2020 in Kansas City before wrapping in March in Columbia, South Carolina. Along the way, Jill will make stops in St. Louis, Chicago, Indianapolis, Dallas, Houston and more!

“I’m going to be true to the album setlist. I’ll do every song in the order of the album. My audience should bring their cd covers. Some may know the list by heart,” Scott said in a statement. “I will create musical arrangements for the songs purposed with new energy but keep the integrity of the original songs they love. Expect theatre. Expect incredible musicianship. Expect love.”

See the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, December 6 at http://www.missjillscott.com/.

Jill Scott – Who Is Jill Scott? Words And Sounds Vol. 1 20th Anniversary Tour Date

Feb. 7: Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at Midland Theatre

Feb. 9: St. Louis, MO – Fox Theatre

Feb. 12: Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Feb. 14: Hanover, MD – Live! Casino & Hotel

Feb. 15: Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Hotel

Feb. 20: New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Feb. 21: Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park

Feb. 23: Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre

Feb. 25: Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

Feb. 28: Elizabeth, IN – Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana

Feb. 29: Wetumpka, AL – Wind Creek Hotel & Casino

March 3: Memphis, TN – Cannon Center For The Performing Arts

March 5: Dallas, TX – The Music Hall at Fair Park

March 7: Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

March 8: Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

March 11: Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center

March 13: Augusta, GA – William B. Bell Memorial Auditorium

March 17: Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 18: Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

March 20: Macon, GA – City Auditorium at Macon Centreplex

March 21: Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium

