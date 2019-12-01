CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Terrelle Pryor’s Girlfriend Charged With Attempted Criminal Homicide After Stabbing Incident

Apparently a fight broke out between the pair that led to the stabbing of the free agent NFL player.

NFL: JUN 03 Jacksonville Jaguars OTA

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

New details are emerging stemming from the stabbing incident regarding NFL free agent Terrelle Pryor, including the involvement of another unnamed woman. Pryor and his girlfriend Shalaya Briston were both slapped with charges, with Pryor still said to be recovering from his wounds.

Local outlet WXPI reports:

Pryor, 30, reportedly underwent surgery after a violent dispute inside his Heinz Lofts apartment. A woman — identified as Shalaya Briston, 24 — was also injured.

Briston and Pryor were both arrested. Briston is being charged with criminal attempt homicide and aggravated assault, while Pryor is facing charges of simple assault.

According to the police criminal complaint, officers were initially called to the Heinz Lofts apartments around 4:15 a.m. Saturday for a domestic disturbance call.

When police arrived, they found a trail of blood leading from Pryor’s apartment to the elevator and across the garage to his Mercedes Benz. Inside Pryor’s car, police said detectives found a semi-automatic Glock pistol with a flashlight on the front passenger seat.

As the investigation rolls out, the outlet added that police carted out a number of weapons from the apartment Pryor and Briston shared.

It has also come out that one of the two women that accompanied Briston to the hospital after the reported stabbing was allegedly heard saying into a smart device, “She was just defending herself and had to do it. The only reason I’m here was to make sure that he didn’t die. We should have just let him die.:

Witnesses say that Pryor and Briston maintained a tense relationship despite living together at the lofts. Neither Pryor nor Briston has offered a public statement regarding the incident.

Photo:

Terrelle Pryor’s Girlfriend Charged With Attempted Criminal Homicide After Stabbing Incident  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Terrelle Pryor

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Art od Cool 2019
Jill Scott Announces ‘Who Is Jill Scott? Words…
 10 mins ago
12.02.19
Dwyane Wade Responds To Critics Of His Family…
 5 hours ago
12.02.19
Terrelle Pryor’s Girlfriend Charged With Attempted Criminal Homicide…
 23 hours ago
12.02.19
11 items
2019 Holiday Gift Fashion Guide For Every Man…
 1 day ago
12.01.19
10 items
NFL Free Agent Terrelle Pryor Charged With Assault…
 1 day ago
12.01.19
Chico Debarge Reportedly Arrested On Drug Possession Charges
 2 days ago
11.30.19
‘E.T.’ Phones Home In Reunion Short Film With…
 3 days ago
11.29.19
Kevin Hart Steals The Show At The ‘Jumanji’…
 3 days ago
11.29.19
QUIZ: Which Holiday Are You?
 3 days ago
11.29.19
French Montana’s Health Condition Improves, Now Out Of…
 3 days ago
11.29.19
15 items
AGT Reportedly Told Gabrielle Union Her Hair Was…
 4 days ago
11.29.19
Jodie Turner-Smith & Daniel Kaluuya’s Dark Skin Are…
 4 days ago
11.28.19
10 items
Slay, Sis! 10 Times Tracee Ellis Ross OWNED…
 5 days ago
11.28.19
21 Savage Serves Over 300 Families During Charity…
 5 days ago
11.27.19
20 items
Duke Haters Unite As Blue Devils Lose In…
 5 days ago
11.29.19
21 items
GoldLink Gives Mac Miller Most Backhanded Compliment Ever,…
 5 days ago
11.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close