French Montana’s Health Condition Improves, Now Out Of ICU

The Coke Boys honcho was initially hospitalized for cardiac issues and other related symptoms.

2019 Global Citizen Festival held in Central Park New York City, United States

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

French Montana had a bit of a health scare after police officers visited his Los Angeles home and discovered him acting strangely, prompting a rush to the hospital. After some days in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, the Coke Boys honcho has updated his fans to let them know he’s on the mend.

Montana, 35, got a visit from the boys in blue at his Calabasas home for what was initially reported as a possible burglary which ended up being a false alarm. Upon observing Montana’s behavior, the cops rushed him to San Fernando Valley Hospital for treatment. And while he’s still in the hospital, the “Unforgettable” rap star shared a photo of him announcing that he’s finally out of ICU.

“Thank you Everyone for all of the prayers, love and support. I’m finally out of ICU and am getting better one day at a time,” Montana wrote.

Perhaps that visit from Megan Thee Stallion and all the well wishes from his family, friends, and supporters went a long way in French Montana’s road to recovery.

Get well, Macroni With Da Cheese!

Photo: WENN

