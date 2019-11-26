CLOSE
Omarion Announces Millennium Tour 2020 With Bow Wow

Soulja Boy, Sammie, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins and more set to join the tour

Omarion

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

The Millennium Tour is back for 2020 and a few notable faces are missing.

Omarion is celebrating his 20th year in the entertainment industry and with that comes a brand new version of 2019’s successful Millennium Tour, albeit without B2K. I’ll let you guess why certain bags got stopped and why Raz B, J Boog, and Lil Fizz won’t be on this go-round. Instead, Bow Wow is set to take part along with other 2000s acts such as Soulja Boy, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, and Sammie.

The tour is a reunion for Omarion and Bow Wow who joined forces back in 2007 for their Face Off album as well as smash-hit songs such as “Let Me Hold You”. The first tour, which kicked off earlier this year was the first B2K tour in more than a decade but was plagued by headlines featuring Raz-B’s threats to quit due to fears for his personal safety and more. It only became messier when it came to light that Fizz was dating Omarion’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his two children, Apryl Jones.

Cities and dates for the 2020 version of the Millennium Tour will be announced on Monday, December 2nd. Pre-sale tickets begin on Thursday, December 5th at 10 a.m. local time.

