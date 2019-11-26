CLOSE
Top 10 Songs You Need To Add To Your Friendsgiving Playlist

Women chatting and eating Thanksgiving dinner.

Source: martinedoucet / Getty

It’s that time of the year! We link up with the homies to function during the thanksgiving holiday. The most annoying thing is when your one friend hook up to the Bluetooth and throe the vibes off right?

Well, we got you covered! This playlist is guaranteed to keep the vibes going. Here are the top 10 songs you should definitely have in rotation at your Friendsgiving kickback.

<p><a href=”https://giphy.com/gifs/food-thanksgiving-martin-yeOrLvMN1dWta”>via GIPHY</a></p>Playlist

1. Young Thug feat. Gunna & Travis Scott – “Hot”

2. DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

3. DJ Khaled feat. Big Sean – “Thank You”

4. DaBaby – “Vibez”

5. Roddy Ricch – “Ballin”

6. Tory Lanez feat. T-Pain – “Jerry Sprunger”

7. Drake – “Thank Me Now”

8. Young Thug feat. Travis Scott & J. Cole – “The London”

9. Wale feat. Jeremih – “On Chill”

10. Chance The Rapper feat. Tisa Korean – “Groceries”

Top 10 Songs You Need To Add To Your Friendsgiving Playlist  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

Big Sean , DJ Khaled , j. cole , Nipsey Hussle , roddy ricch , Travis Scott , Young Thug

