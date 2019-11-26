Top 10 Songs You Need To Add To Your Friendsgiving Playlist

It’s that time of the year! We link up with the homies to function during the thanksgiving holiday. The most annoying thing is when your one friend hook up to the Bluetooth and throe the vibes off right?

Well, we got you covered! This playlist is guaranteed to keep the vibes going. Here are the top 10 songs you should definitely have in rotation at your Friendsgiving kickback.

1. Young Thug feat. Gunna & Travis Scott – “Hot”

2. DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

3. DJ Khaled feat. Big Sean – “Thank You”

4. DaBaby – “Vibez”

5. Roddy Ricch – “Ballin”

6. Tory Lanez feat. T-Pain – “Jerry Sprunger”

7. Drake – “Thank Me Now”

8. Young Thug feat. Travis Scott & J. Cole – “The London”

9. Wale feat. Jeremih – “On Chill”

10. Chance The Rapper feat. Tisa Korean – “Groceries”

